RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash on I-440 near the Lake Boone Trail exit in Raleigh caused major backup Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the incident occurred on the eastbound side near mile marker 5. Two of three lanes were closed, but the scene was cleared shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to the NCDOT’s traffic map.

A crash on I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail is causing major traffic delays Friday morning. (CBS 17)

Raleigh police said no serious injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Raleigh Police Department and Raleigh Fire Department were on scene and cleared the incident.