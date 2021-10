WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash partially shut down southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 in Wake Forest Tuesday evening, town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

The crash closed one lane of the southbound side of the highway between South Main Street and Burlington Mills Road.

Emergency personnel are on scene. It wasn’t known how many people were injured in the crash. Crabtree asked drivers to avoid the area.