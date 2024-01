WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A lane on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest has reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

Town officials said the crash happened on southbound Capital Blvd/US 1 near Burlington Mills Road. Emergency personnel were on the scene and one person was being transported to a hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The lanes along Capital Blvd. have reopened, an no one was seriously injured.