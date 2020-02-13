Crash takes down power pole, shuts down major Wade Avenue intersection, Raleigh police say

Wade Avenue at Dixie Trail is closed as crews work to fix a downed power pole (Terrence Evans/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Thursday morning took down a power pole and shut down a major intersection, Raleigh police said.

The crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wade Avenue and Dixie Trail, only involved one vehicle and no one was injured, according to authorities.

The crash did knock down a power pole and crews have been on scene for hours working to make repairs.

The road will remain closed until the repair work is finished, police said.

Drivers in the area can expect delays and detours.

