Crash takes out power lines, shuts down major roads in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash in east Raleigh took out power lines and shut down two major roads in the area on Thursday morning, Raleigh police said.

The crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. on Poole Road at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, snapped a power pole in half and left power lines strewn across the road, according to police.

Police told CBS 17 that both directions of both roads will be shut down through the morning because the damage is too serious to safely let anyone travel through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. There are two routes that will take drivers around the crash scene – either New Bern Avenue or Interstate 40.

Police said they’re unsure of injuries but don’t believe anyone was seriously hurt and the crash does not appear to have been a hit-and-run.

Repair crews will work through the morning to clean up the area and fix the pole and lines.

No power outages have been reported in the area as a result of the crash.