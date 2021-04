RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A downtown Raleigh restaurant owner is promoting that most of his employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re trying to do two things: let our guests know we’re vaccinated and we’re taking care of each other,” said Greg Hatem, owner of the Raleigh Times, which is part of his restaurant group Empire Eats. “And the second thing is to get the word out that our whole staff is being vaccinated and it’s the way to the future. It’s the way out of this mess.”