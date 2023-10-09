WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car crash in Wake Forest Monday afternoon flooded a road after a fire hydrant was damaged in the wreck, officials said.

The wreck was reported before 4 p.m. along Gilcrest Farm Road, according to a news release from the Wake Forest Police Department.

Two cars collided along the road near Monterey Bay Drive, which is located in northeast Wake Forest, police said.

Photo from Wake Forest Police Dept.

After the two cars crashed, one hit a fire hydrant — breaking the water line at the hydrant, the news release said. One damaged car ended up in the backyard of a home, a photo showed.

Gilcrest Farm Road was flooded along one lane near the Del Webb at Traditions community.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

Police did not explain how the wreck happened, but CBS 17 has reached out to officials to learn more.