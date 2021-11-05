Crash, ‘Trump Won’ banner hanging from overpass tie up traffic on I-440 east in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 440 was backed up during rush hour Friday evening. A minor crash and a “Trump Won” banner hanging from an overpass were to blame for the traffic.

A crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on I-440 near the exit for Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. About a mile before that, though, a banner reading “Trump Won Save America” was seen hanging from the Six Forks Road overpass.

The crash was cleared by 5:20 p.m. Then, about 10 minutes later, a CBS 17 crew spotted Raleigh police officers speaking to the person hanging the banner. They left shortly after.

Traffic has since cleared up.