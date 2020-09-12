RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Interstate 87 was closed late Friday night after a car crash involving injuries.
The wreck was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-87 near Poole Road.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the southbound exit from I-87 onto I-440 is closed.
Officials said that I-440 east and I-87 south are closed at the I-440/I-87 merge.
The highway should reopen by 3:30 a.m., according to an alert from the NCDOT.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Fallen soldier and family honored with new home in Wake County
- Crash with injuries closes part of I-87 near I-440 merge in Raleigh
- Mother of Wake County double murder suspect speaks out
- 4 arrested after meth, money, guns seized near Myrtle Beach
- ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report reveals