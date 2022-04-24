WHITE OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed U.S. 1 northbound in Wake County Sunday night, officials said.

The wreck involving two cars was reported at 10:56 p.m. on U.S. 1 just north of the N.C. 540 toll interchange with U.S. 1, according to NCDOT and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCDOT officials said U.S. 1 should reopen by 6 a.m. Monday. The left lane reopened around 11:10 p.m.

There’s no word on what caused the wreck or the severity of the injuries of those involved.

An NCDOT camera at Old Holly Springs Road showed traffic backed up in the northbound lanes.

No other information was available.