Crash with injuries closes ramp from I-40 to I-440 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries has closed a key highway ramp in Wake County Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 8:05 p.m. along the ramp from Interstate 40 west to Interstate 440 west, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol indicated the the wreck involved one vehicle.

The ramp – designated as exit 301 — is expected to reopen just after 11 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

