Crash with injuries closes road in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major car crash with injuries in north Raleigh closed a portion of Millbrook Road Sunday afternoon.

The wreck was reported before 4 p.m. along West Millbrook Road at Town and Country Road.

The crash involved a white BMW SUV and another vehicle. At least two people were injured.

“Occupants from both vehicles have been transported for treatment of their injuries,” Raleigh police said in a news release.

Part of West Millbrook Road is closed in the area. Police said around 5:45 p.m. that the road would be closed for several more hours.