Crash with injuries reported on ramp along US 264 near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A ramp along U.S. 264 is blocked near Zebulon after a serious crash Tuesday evening.

The wreck was reported around 6:15 p.m. along U.S. 264 eastbound near N.C. 96, which is the exit for North Arendell Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on a highway ramp in the area and has also blocked a shoulder of the highway.

The NCDOT said in an alert that the scene is not expected to clear until about 9:15 p.m. The ramp from eastbound U.S. 264 to N.C. 96 is closed.

Photos from the scene showed a white Volkswagen car that was off the ramp and in woods.

Zebulon Fire Department has responded to the scene, in which they reported injuries were involved.

No other details were available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: