APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries is causing traffic problems along U.S. 1 near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.

Traffic could be seen backed up along northbound U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road bridge.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said no lanes of U.S. 1 were closed but a CBS 17 journalist saw both northbound lanes blocked. The NCDOT later reported northbound lanes were closed.

There were reports that some drivers stuck in the traffic back-up resorted to turning around and going south in the northbound lanes — to get out of the traffic jam.

No other information was available.