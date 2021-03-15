Crash with serious injuries closes I-440 westbound in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash with serious injuries closed Interstate 440 west in Raleigh Monday evening.

The wreck was reported just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 5, which is the exit for Lake Boone Trail, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police said a woman was driving too fast and lost control of her car. She then crashed off the highway and her car went down an embankment.

Another car swerved to get out of the way and crashed into the concrete median, police said.

The woman who triggered the crash suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation alert just before 8:30 p.m. said the roadway was cleared.