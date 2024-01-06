APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wrecked van ended up in a pond in Apex Saturday morning.

The Apex Police Department confirmed they are responding and at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a pond on Key Ring Drive near Salem Street but could not give more details when reached late Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., CBS 17 witnessed what appeared to be a van with its tires nearly submerged in the shallow part of the pond. The vehicle’s airbag was deployed, and significant damage to the front of the van can be seen.

(Al Currie / CBS 17)

A tow truck was also seen at the location.

CBS 17 is working to get more information on how many people were in the vehicle and their conditions as well as what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.