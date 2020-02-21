Crashes, downed lines cause issues for drivers Friday morning in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Throughout the morning Friday there were numerous reports of power outages and weather-related crashes across Raleigh.

By daylight, most roads in the city looked to be in pretty good shape — but during the dark hours this morning things were a little different.

As the temperature dropped overnight and the morning commute began, weather-related crashes started to occur.

One crash on eastbound Wade Avenue near Edwards Mill Road involved multiple vehicles and a State Capitol police officer. Raleigh police said the State Capitol Police officer’s vehicle hit a patch of ice and caused her to crash around 5:30 a.m. After calling for assistance, she stepped outside and was then hit by another vehicle that hit the same patch of ice, according to officials.

The officer broke her leg but is expected to be OK. The North Carolina Department of Transportation put extra salt treatments on the road before it was reopened.

Earlier in the morning, Duke Energy crews responded to a power outage caused by a toppled tree on Grinnell Drive in the Oak Park neighborhood.

Although the tree fell Thursday night, it took contractors several hours to get to the scene to begin removing it. Utility crews said the tree fell in such a way that once it was removed from the power lines the lines would bounce back up without being re-strung, allowing the lines to be re-energized.

Downed power lines also caused traffic headaches for drivers in Morrisville after a section of Aviation Parkway was shut down so crews could repair them. Town officials said Friday morning the issue was not weather-related.

Although temperatures will get into the mid-to-upper 30s today, overnight temperatures will get down into the 20s again, freezing any water that remains on the road.

