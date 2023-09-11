RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s North Carolina Museum of Natural Science‘s biggest event of the year. BugFest is returning on Sept. 16 in Raleigh.

Before BugFest gets into full swing Saturday, there will be a Critter Cook-Off on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be an Iron Chef-style cook-off featuring local chefs.

Chefs from SoulBachi and Ethio-Indi Alkaline Cuisine will create an appetizer, entrée and dessert with all types of critters from crickets to superworms. Judges who are taste-testing will make decisions based on taste, presentation and creativity. One of the judges is CBS 17’s own Rachel Duensing.

BugFest runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The event educates the public through more than 100 exhibits, crafts, games and activities all about science. You’ll be able to interact with scientists and learn about arthropods.