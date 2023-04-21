RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the person it said robbed a credit union in east Raleigh on Friday. It is the second SECU robbed this week.

Raleigh police said officers were called at about 12:15 p.m. to the State Employees Credit Union at 1595 Corporation Parkway because of a reported robbery.

The SECU branch is located off of North New Hope Road near New Bern Avenue.

Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money, and the teller complied, but no weapons were seen or implied.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw the entrance roped off with crime scene tape.

This is the second SECU to be robbed in Raleigh this week.

Police are currently searching for a suspect they said robbed the SECU off of Pacific Drive on Tuesday. In this instance, the robber also handed a teller a note demanding money.

Anyone with information may visit CrimeStoppers at this website or call 919-996-1193.