RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Commuters in northern Wake County might need an alternate route after a collision closed down both directions of Creedmoor Road/NC-50 Wednesday morning.

The roadway was shut down at approximately 6:47 a.m. near North Falls Drive, according the NC Department of Transportation.

A CBS 17 journalist at the scene could see a sedan with a smashed front end and a white truck that came to rest off of the roadway.

The department said the estimated time of the roadway being cleared is just after 10:30 a.m.

An alternate route to bypass the closure would be to use Norwood Road to the north or Beechnut Trail to the south to use Old Creedmoor Road as a way around the wreck before rejoining NC-50.