Crew remove last parts of Confederate monument at State Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, crews were removing the final pieces, including the foundation, of a Confederate monument at the State Capitol in downtown Raleigh.

A large backhoe and a dump truck were at the scene Sunday afternoon as large stone blocks of the foundation were being removed.

Crews arrived overnight last Monday to restart the removal process that began a few days earlier — first by protesters and later under an order by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Late Tuesday night, a much larger crane managed to remove the largest piece of the monument — a tall stone pillar that sat on a base.

Protesters pulled down two statues from the monument June 19 and hung them from street signs. The next day, Cooper ordered the removal of the other Confederate monuments on the Capitol’s grounds.

After failed attempts using cranes, a massive crane was brought in Tuesday and successfully removed the obelisk around 11:30 p.m.

More pieces of the monument were removed Wednesday morning and a granite base covered in a tarp was all that remained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. Now, that final section is being removed Sunday.

