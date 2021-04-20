Crews battle fire at Raleigh recycling center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews Tuesday evening were fighting a fire at a recycling facility in south Raleigh, fire officials said.

The fire was still underway as of 7:30 p.m. at Wall Recycling at 2310 Garner Road, according to Raleigh fire official Dennis Marshall. Raleigh officials said that some people in downtown could smell smoke from the fire.

Garner Road is closed in the area, according to officials.

Crews had been at the scene for some time as the fire burned among scrap material at the business, he said.

The business is just off Interstate 40 near Hammond Road.

There was no word about injuries.