Crews battle fire near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews battled a fire at a garden shop near downtown Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported after 3 p.m. at Logan’s Garden Shop at 707 Semart Drive, which is near Seaboard Station, just off West Peace Street and just east of Capital Boulevard.

Fire officials said two sheds caught fire in a storage area, but the fire did not threaten any other structures.

Pine straw was in one shed.

A Raleigh fire battalion chief said the fire was quickly brought under control. The fire was contained to an area of about 40 feet square.

There was no word about any injuries.