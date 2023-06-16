APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire destroyed a home in an Apex neighborhood Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4:35 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Cabana Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Sunset Lake Road just east of East Williams Street.

When crews arrived, flames were showing from the house.

Officials said 35 firefighters from Apex, Cary and Holly Springs responded to the scene.

The fire was out by 5:15 p.m. but was still smoldering. The fire appeared to start a small blaze at the house next door.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to Apex Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Maynard.

CBS 17 photo

Maynard said the Wake County Fire Marshal and Apex Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

The area is in far southern Apex adjacent to Holly Springs.