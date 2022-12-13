RALEIGH, N.C. — Nearly 11,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into an unnamed tributary within Hare Snipe Basin, Raleigh Water said Tuesday.

The roughly 10,800-gallon sewer overflow happened near the 3300 block of Grove Crabtree Crescent. Staff were told of it around 10:55 a.m. and contained it around noon Monday.

Restoration of the affected area has been completed. No unnecessary vegetative damage or fish kill was observed related to this event, the release stated.

The overflow resulted from flushed wipes that had accumulated which restricted flow of an 8-inch wastewater gravity main.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources, has been notified of the overflow.