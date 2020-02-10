Crews clean up, make repairs to Raleigh trails after storms last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, Raleigh city crews started cleaning up the various trails that were affected by storm damage last week.

The heavy rain and wind from Thursday’s storm knocked over trees and spread debris. High winds on Friday also caused problems.

Ron Petterson was out walking the trail around Lake Lynn on Monday afternoon.

“Nature, the water, the sights, everything — this is where I get my exercise,” said Petterson.

It’s part of the 100+ miles of greenway trails in Raleigh, which can be a lot of grounds to assess after a storm hits like on Thursday — and the high wind gusts that followed on Friday.

“We had quite a bit of flooding and quite a few trees that came down,” said greenway manager David Hamilton.

Some of those trees were at Lake Lynn. One damaged a bridge and others left debris on the path.

“It’s walk-able now, but it was pretty bad,” said Petterson.

The trail is technically closed right now, despite the large number of people CBS 17 saw out there Monday.

“It’s a little dangerous if you’re not paying attention,” said Don Coey who often walks the trails.

City workers taped off the bridge to try and keep people off it.

“If they see tape on a structure that says do not enter or danger, I would not go across it,” said Hamilton.

The city said the bridge at Lake Lynn is one of three greenway structures damaged in the storm.

Workers typically prioritize cleaning up the trails by how often they’re used.

Walnut Creek Trail, Crabtree Trail and Neuse River are the three main ones — along with the lakes.

“I see they’re already making progress, they cut the trees down and they’re sorting them into logs,” said Petterson.

The city assessed the trails Friday and Saturday after the storm. They started cleaning up Monday.

The goal is to reopen the majority of the portions closed by the middle of the week. Then they’ll focus on structural repairs.

You can click here to find out what trails are open or closed.

