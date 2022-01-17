Crews close St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh for sewer repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewer repair forced crews in Raleigh to close a road late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

St. Mary’s Street between Fairview Road and Glenwood Avenue is closed, Raleigh city officials said in a news release late Monday night.

Access for businesses and homes will remain open, the news release said.

Officials said the road, which is closed in the 2100 block, should reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A detour has been set up by crews.

Traffic accessing St. Mary’s Street from Glenwood Avenue will take a right on Cowper Drive, a right on Fairview Road, and then rejoin St. Mary’s Street.

Northbound St. Mary’s Street drivers should take a right onto Fairview Road, a left onto Cowper Drive and then access Glenwood Avenue.

Officials said utility customers in the area should not have any service interruptions.