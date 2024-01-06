Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Occupants trapped in an overturned SUV in North Raleigh Saturday afternoon had to be freed when the roof was cut off.

The crash was reported just after 3:20 p.m. at 220 Newton Road, which is just off Six Forks Road south of Sawmills Road, according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department.

The crash involved only a white Chevrolet SUV and Raleigh Fire Department crews had to help those who were pinned in the SUV, officials said.

Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

Video from the scene appeared to show the SUV crashed into a guardrail before overturning.

In addition to firefighters, EMS crews also responded to the scene, police said.

Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

Officers said there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

Newton Road reopened just after 5 p.m.

No other information was available.