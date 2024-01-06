RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Occupants trapped in an overturned SUV in North Raleigh Saturday afternoon had to be freed when the roof was cut off.
The crash was reported just after 3:20 p.m. at 220 Newton Road, which is just off Six Forks Road south of Sawmills Road, according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department.
The crash involved only a white Chevrolet SUV and Raleigh Fire Department crews had to help those who were pinned in the SUV, officials said.
Video from the scene appeared to show the SUV crashed into a guardrail before overturning.
In addition to firefighters, EMS crews also responded to the scene, police said.
Officers said there did not appear to be any serious injuries.
Newton Road reopened just after 5 p.m.
No other information was available.