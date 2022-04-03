KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were dismantling a carnival in Knightdale Sunday after its final day was canceled following a Saturday night shooting that police said sent people “scrambling for cover.”

A teen was injured and two cars were hit by gunfire when shots were fired as a fight broke out at a concession stand at a carnival benefitting the Special Olympics, Knightdale officials said.

A reward is being offered after the shooting, which took place just after 8:45 p.m. at 1000 Shoppes At Midway Drive, which is near U.S. 64 business at Interstate 540, police said.

Witnesses said at least two shots were fired near the carnival which was set up at a parking lot at a shopping center that includes a Target and Home Depot.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was grazed by one of the bullets.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said he was angered by the “senseless act of violence,” according to a Knightdale news release.

A large crowd was gathered as many families were at the carnival that featured rides and food, according to a video from the scene.

“The gunshots sent some patrons scrambling for cover, while others rushed to their vehicles to flee the scene,” Knightdale police said in a news release.

It took police 40 minutes to clear out bystanders, search for victims, and secure the scene near Hinton Oaks Boulevard, the Knightdale news release said.

The final day of the carnival was canceled out of “an abundance of caution,” the release said.

Capps said that the carnival should be a “fun” event for a worthy cause.

A photo of the Spring Carnival from Knightdale police.

“Instead, a small group of deviants choose to endanger the lives of hundreds of people with their malicious actions,” Capps said in the news release.

Capps said police are trying to identify one suspect who was captured on cellphone video firing a gun.

“It is a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured,” Capps also said in a statement.

Capps said his agency is offering a reward to anyone who provides credible information leading to the arrest those involved in the shooting.