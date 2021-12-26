Crews extinguish Wake Forest house fire on Christmas night

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest firefighters managed to extinguish a house fire that broke out on Christmas night, officials said.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 900 block of Thompson Glenn Place, in southeast Wake Forest, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department.

The fire started outside the home and extended into the attic, fire officials said. Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the attic, including from ridge vents.

“Crews quickly placed two lines into service to bring the fire under control,” fire officials said in a brief statement.

Firefighters were on the roof of the home in efforts to extinguish the flames, photos showed.

“Fortunately there were no injuries and the fire is being investigated,” Wake Forest fire officials said.

No other information was available.