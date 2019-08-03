Crews fight fire at Raleigh church warehouse

Fire crews at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Raleigh Friday night. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a fire at a warehouse at a Raleigh church on Friday night.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church, at 2721 East Millbrook Road, officials said.

The church has a large building that includes classrooms, a thrift store, the sanctuary and the warehouse.

The church sanctuary was not damaged, according to fire crews at the scene Friday night.

It’s unclear how much of the warehouse was damaged by the fire. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

