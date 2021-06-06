Intense fire destroys home in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A home was destroyed by a fire that took nearly two hours to get under control in north Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at Perryclear Court, which is at the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Dunn roads.

Crews reported heavy fire coming from the two-story home when they arrived following a 911 call. It took 35 firefighters until 6:20 p.m. to get the blaze under control, fire officials said.

The roof of the home appears to have collapsed. Heavy damage from the fire was seen in other areas of the house. Fire officials later said 95 percent of the home was damaged.

Heavy traffic and lane closures for fire equipment were reported in the area by Raleigh police.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire. Four people were displaced from the home.