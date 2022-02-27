RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh crews extinguished a house fire Sunday evening just east of downtown.

The fire was reported at a home around 7 p.m. at 528 S. New Bern Ave., which is near East Street on the outskirts of downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge reported there was heavy fire coming from the two-story home. Photos from the scene showed heavy damage to the roof of the house.

A second-alarm was called in to help back-up firefighters, but not to actively fight the house fire, Hodge said.

Fire crews later switched to defensive operations at the scene of the fire.

New Bern Avenue was blocked near the scene of the fire.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had the house incorrect house number.