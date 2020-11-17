Crews hit gas line while repairing Glenwood Avenue water main break, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There was more trouble on Glenwood Avenue Tuesday morning as crews hit a gas line while repairing a water main break that flooded a section of the busy road on Monday.

The good news is that the gas leak was capped quickly, the bad news is that water main work is still not complete and the road will continue to be shut down.

Crews have been working on fixing a broken water main in the eastbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue between Crabtree Valley Mall and Interstate 440 since Monday morning.

The section of the road was flooded during Monday’s morning commute and caused major traffic issues in the area.

A section of Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall is covered in water following a water main break (CBS 17)

Repair crews have been working all morning to fix what Raleigh Engineering Manager Eileen Navarette said is a horizontal crack in the pipe that could indicate the water main break was weather-related.

“We’re getting into what we call main break season,” said Navarrete. “You have these big swings in temperatures from the daytime to nighttime. As we get down below freezing, and the ground warms back up, and the temperature warms back up, we start to see breaks in the system.”

Navarette said the city is spending $60 million this year alone to try and upgrade the water infrastructure but this section of Glenwood Avenue was not one of the areas they had targeted for an upgrade. There have been no previous issues at this particular location.

Officials said the repairs to the pipe and the road will continue until at least Thursday. The road closure will impact around 75,000 drivers per day.

