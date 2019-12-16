Crews improve dangerous intersection after woman and boy die in Wake County crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has updated a deadly intersection in Wake County to make driving in the area a bit safer.

Monday morning NCDOT crews began installing a new four-way stop traffic plan at the intersection of N.C. 98/East Wait Avenue and Moores Pond Road near the Wake County line.

The NCDOT estimates that 9,800 people per day travel through the intersection, and many drivers are often brought to a screeching stop.

Tommy Hill Jr. lives near the intersection and Monday morning as he ate breakfast he said he heard a familiar sound.

“All I heard was a boom, and I thought it was going to thunder again because of all the rain we’ve been having lately,” said Hill. “I looked outside and I saw one car in the middle of the intersection.”

While no one was hurt, Hill says over the years crashes have become all too common along this stretch of N.C. 98 at Moores Pond Road.



Hill said there have been “more (crashes) than I care to count” in the area.

After two people were killed at the intersection in October, CBS 17 started looking into the numbers and found out that in the last two years there have been at least 25 wrecks at the intersection.



“The main reason is this big hill right here,” said Hill. “No matter which way you’re coming from left or right you can’t see it until it’s too late. If there are stop signs it should help slow people down coming up that hill.”

Watching from his yard Hill says only one thing came to his mind as crews began installing a new 4-way stop.



“It’s about time,” said Hill.

The NCDOT says the new intersection should be 82 percent safer for drivers once it is complete.



“With this new four-way stop sign hopefully an incident like that can be prevented,” said HIll.



Hill said he believes the changes should help save lives.



“Oh yeah,” said Hill. “It should, but only time will tell.”

At this time, the NCDOT is planning on replacing the intersection with a roundabout in 2022.

