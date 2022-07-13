WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Flood waters have caused a car to overturn, submerge and send one person to the hospital in Wendell Wednesday night.

North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed crews are on scene just before 10:40 p.m. near Lake Myra Dam at 10300 Poole Road working to pull the car from the water.

At this time Wendell Fire Department confirmed a man was pulled from the car and transported to a nearby hospital.

CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed, who is on scene, also confirmed that while the investigation remains ongoing, officials also said speed is believed to be a factor.