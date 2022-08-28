RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m.

No one was injured, according to reports.

Police say two people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

A CBS 17 photographer is at the scene and says the home has heavy damage near the roof. A van in the driveway is also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire crews.

As of 7:55 a.m., crews remain at the scene.