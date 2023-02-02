RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roughly 2,800 gallons of sewage overflowed earlier this week in Knightdale, officials say.

Raleigh Water said Thursday that staff was notified of the spill at around 7 a.m. Tuesday near 4345 S. Smithfield Road.

The overflow was caused by a failed sewer force main affecting the flow of untreated sewage. Staff took all reasonable steps to stop and mitigate the overflow’s impact as soon as they arrived.

Raleigh Water staff contained the overflow at about 7:45 a.m. The sewage reached a private stormwater-retaining pond within Poplar Basin.

Restoration of the affected area has been completed. There were no observed fish kills or plant damage related to the spill, Raleigh Water said.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources, has been notified of the overflow.