RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters put out a fire at a townhome complex Wednesday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

Just after noon, fire crews said they were called to the 4900 block of Southern Magnolia Drive in reference to a two-alarm fire.

They said the call went out as a possible explosion and fire in the units.

As of 12:58 p.m., the fire had been knocked down.

