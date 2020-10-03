Crews relocate hive with up to 20,000 bees from Fuquay-Varina church; NC State students to study them

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A colony of bees are safe and resting easy in their new home after being rescued on Friday from an unstable environment for them.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 bees were tucked away in a large colony on a tree branch at the Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. The bees were there for at least a few weeks.

Beekeepers suited up Friday afternoon to bring them to safety. They say the tree branch was an unstable environment especially as we approach winter.

“Well, the alternative is that they would die because they have to keep the babies at 95 degrees,” said Alice Hinman, who is the founder of Apiopolis.

Community donations allowed the crews to get a lift and other supplies to move the bees to their new home.

It took an hour to collect the bees. They will be moved to the Beeloved Community Garden where North Carolina State University students will eventually have the chance to study and work with them.

“A single bee cannot survive by itself. You have to have a colony, and I think that’s kind of reflective of where we are right now. We have to work together to survive we can’t do it by ourselves,” Beth Harris. She is a beekeeper and manager at the Beeloved Community Garden.

