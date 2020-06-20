Crews remove Confederate statues in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews removed the North Carolina Daughters of the Confederacy monument in downtown Raleigh late Saturday morning. Another statue was removed, too.

People gathered and cheered when the statues came down and as they were driven away. This comes after protesters pulled down two other Confederate statues at the North Carolina Capitol Friday night.

It is not clear who called for the removal of the statues.

Crews at the scene were with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Raleigh Police Department, and State Capitol Police.

More protests are planned for Saturday night.

