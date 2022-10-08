RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said.

The car fire was in a mall parking deck, which called for a larger fire response because many fire vehicles can not fit into a garage, said Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.

However, soon after arriving, all units but one were called off the fire and only one unit was needed to fight the fire.

Hodge said the fire was minor and no one was injured.