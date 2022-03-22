RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a body was found after a drowning call was reported at a pond early Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. at 3101 New Hope Church Road, which is just west of Capital Boulevard near Deana Lane.

A pond is located along New Hope Church Road near the entrance to a neighborhood. Crews brought an inflatable boat for launching into the pond.

Police had crime scene tape up in an area near the pond. A child’s overturned bicycle could be seen just inside the taped-off area.

Raleigh police would only say that a male body was found. The death did not appear to be recent, police added.

No other details were released.