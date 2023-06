RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire evacuated a senior living community in northeast Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

Spring Arbor of Raleigh at 1810 N. New Hope Road has EMS and fire crews on the scene.

A CBS 17 crew is at the assisted living facility working to find out how the fire started and if anyone was hurt or displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.