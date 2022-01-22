Crews respond to flipped truck off US 1 at I-540 in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flipped pickup truck has closed part of a ramp to Interstate 540 near U.S. 1 Saturday night.

The wreck was reported around 7:20 p.m.

The right lane of the exit from U.S. 1 onto I-540 west is closed. Another lane from I-540 onto Triangle Town Boulevard was closed earlier.

Raleigh police said the crash was not serious.

A pickup truck was on its side near the ramp from U.S. 1 onto I-540.

A wrecker was at the scene to remove the crashed truck.

It’s not clear if the crash was related to winter weather, which dumped several inches of snow in the Raleigh region Friday and early Saturday.