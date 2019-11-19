Crews respond to house fire in Raleigh’s Boylan Heights neighborhood

Photo of fire crews on South Boylan Avenue Monday night. Photo by Colton West/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in the Boylan Heights neighborhood on Monday night.

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of South Boylan Avenue, according to Raleigh Assistant Fire Chief John Fanning.

Fanning said that there was an active fire at the house.

He also said that crews were searching for a person inside the home at one point. However, fire officials later said all five occupants made it out of the home without injuries.

No firefighters or first responders were injured. Crews were still at the scene as of 9:45 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now