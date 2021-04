WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are responding to a possible drowning in northern Wake County Sunday evening.

The incident was reported at 12101 Old Falls of Neuse Road, which is at the Falls Lake Dam area, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was included in the release, which was sent just before 7 p.m.

Curry later said the possible victim is a teenager.

CBS 17 has a journalist headed to the scene and will update this story.