1 taken to hospital after crews respond to Raleigh house fire Sunday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured after Raleigh fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday night.

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Firerun Court, which is in a neighborhood off Sanderford Road near Rock Quarry Road.

Fire officials at the scene said a person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Smoke could be seen at the home and fire crews appeared to be ventilating the house after the fire was extinguished.

Several fire engines were at the scene.