CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – First responders are on scene searching Lake Lochmere in Cary’s Lochmere neighborhood on Wednesday.

Cary police and firefighters are at the 400-block of Lochmere Drive with at least one crew in a boat searching the water.

CBS 17 has reached out to Cary authorities for more information on why emergency responders are at the location, which is between Kildaire Farm Road and SE Cary Parkway.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.