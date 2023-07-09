RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A search is taking place for a boater who was reported missing Sunday afternoon at Falls Lake in Wake County, officials said.

Just after 1:45 p.m., officials were called to Falls Lake after a collision between two boats, according to a news release from the Northern Wake Fire Department.

One person was taken to a hospital in Durham with unknown injuries, the news release said.

A second person was reported in the lake and search efforts are currently underway.

Northern Wake Fire Department has two boats with six people at the scene while Wake Forest Fire Department has a boat involved in the search. The Youngsville Dive team is also on the scene, as are Falls Lake Park Rangers.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County EMS are also currently at the scene.

